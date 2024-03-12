GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for beating wife to death with ladle in Ayanavaram

The couple quarrelled frequently

March 12, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ayanavaram police on Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old man who allegedly beat his wife to death with a ladle following a domestic quarrel.

The police said the suspect Umar of Kilkattalai married Sayad Ali Fathima four months ago. He was a cook at an eatery. The couple quarrelled frequently. They recently moved into a house at Vasantha Garden in Ayanavaram, and Fathima went out to greet the neighbours and handed out sweets. Umar did not like this. When they quarrelled over it, Fathima’s mother pacified them. After she left the house, the couple resumed their quarrel, and Umar used a ladle to hit Fathima. He then called her brother on the phone, told him that he had hit Fathima, and left the house after taking ₹2,500 from her.

Fathima’s mother and brother reached the house and rushed an unconscious Fathima to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. On Tuesday, she died without responding to treatment. Meanwhile, Umar surrendered before the police.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.