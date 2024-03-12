Man arrested for beating wife to death with ladle in Ayanavaram

March 12, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ayanavaram police on Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old man who allegedly beat his wife to death with a ladle following a domestic quarrel.

The police said the suspect Umar of Kilkattalai married Sayad Ali Fathima four months ago. He was a cook at an eatery. The couple quarrelled frequently. They recently moved into a house at Vasantha Garden in Ayanavaram, and Fathima went out to greet the neighbours and handed out sweets. Umar did not like this. When they quarrelled over it, Fathima’s mother pacified them. After she left the house, the couple resumed their quarrel, and Umar used a ladle to hit Fathima. He then called her brother on the phone, told him that he had hit Fathima, and left the house after taking ₹2,500 from her.

Fathima’s mother and brother reached the house and rushed an unconscious Fathima to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. On Tuesday, she died without responding to treatment. Meanwhile, Umar surrendered before the police.