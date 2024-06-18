ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for beating his father to death in Ambattur

Updated - June 18, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 06:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

They had quarrelled because the victim had refused to by a beedi for his son

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old construction worker was beaten to death by his 28-year-old son as the former refused to buy a beedi for him in Ambattur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the victim as Magendran of Mahakavi Bharathi Nagar, who worked as a construction worker. His son Arun, who was recently discharged from the Institute of Mental Health, lived with him.

The police said that on Monday, Arun demanded Magendran buy him a beedi. Magendran scolded him and advised him to quit smoking. This resulted in a quarrel between them. Arun took a stone from the road and beat Magendran. The critically injured Magendran was taken to the Government Kilpauk Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Ambattur police arrested Arun on the charge of murder. Investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US