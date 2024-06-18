GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for beating his father to death in Ambattur

They had quarrelled because the victim had refused to by a beedi for his son

Updated - June 18, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 06:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old construction worker was beaten to death by his 28-year-old son as the former refused to buy a beedi for him in Ambattur.

The police identified the victim as Magendran of Mahakavi Bharathi Nagar, who worked as a construction worker. His son Arun, who was recently discharged from the Institute of Mental Health, lived with him.

The police said that on Monday, Arun demanded Magendran buy him a beedi. Magendran scolded him and advised him to quit smoking. This resulted in a quarrel between them. Arun took a stone from the road and beat Magendran. The critically injured Magendran was taken to the Government Kilpauk Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Ambattur police arrested Arun on the charge of murder. Investigation is on.

