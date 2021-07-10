Man arrested for attacking woman

CHENNAI

10 July 2021 20:56 IST

The accused quarrelled with the woman for informing police about his illegal liquor business

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Otteri police station limits for allegedly attacking a woman who had informed about his illegal sale of liquor to the police.

The police said Jane Demonte, 39, a resident of Semmathamman Colony, Otteri, is a school teacher. While she was walking near her house on Friday morning, the accused Rajesh Kumar, 39, who was under the influence of alcohol, picked a quarrel with her asking why she informed the police about his illegal business. Suddenly he took a stone and attacked her with it.

She was admitted in a hospital and on her complaint, the police arrested Rajesh Kumar and remanded him in judicial custody.

Advertising

Advertising