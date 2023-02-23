ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for attacking traffic police man in Aminjikarai

February 23, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Aminjikarai police have arrested a 44-year old man for allegedly attacking a traffic policeman who was returning home from work.

The police identified the accused as Kannan, 44, of Aminjikarai. He had an identity card claiming that he was the vice-president of DMK’s Art and Literary Wing of West Chennai though no such post existed.

On Wednesday night, Muthuselvan, 40, a constable attached to the Anna Nagar Traffic police station, was returning home to St. Thomas Mount police quarters. In Aminjikarai, he spotted a man creating a ruckus in the middle of a street. Muthuselvan got down from his motorcycle and reprimanded the man. As he was talking with the man, he took out his phone and called the control room. Kannan, who was in an inebriated state nearby, intervened and attacked the policeman.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on a complaint from Muthuselvan, the police arrested Kannan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US