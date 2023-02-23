Man arrested for attacking traffic police man in Aminjikarai

February 23, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Aminjikarai police have arrested a 44-year old man for allegedly attacking a traffic policeman who was returning home from work.

The police identified the accused as Kannan, 44, of Aminjikarai. He had an identity card claiming that he was the vice-president of DMK’s Art and Literary Wing of West Chennai though no such post existed.

On Wednesday night, Muthuselvan, 40, a constable attached to the Anna Nagar Traffic police station, was returning home to St. Thomas Mount police quarters. In Aminjikarai, he spotted a man creating a ruckus in the middle of a street. Muthuselvan got down from his motorcycle and reprimanded the man. As he was talking with the man, he took out his phone and called the control room. Kannan, who was in an inebriated state nearby, intervened and attacked the policeman.

Based on a complaint from Muthuselvan, the police arrested Kannan.