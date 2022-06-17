Chennai

Man arrested for attacking history- sheeter

The Vyasarpadi police arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly attacking a history-sheeter in a drunken brawl.

The police said Arunkumar and Yuvaraj, 30, a history-sheeter, were involved in a drunken brawl. Arunkumar allegedly attacked Yuvaraj with a knife. On hearing his screams, neighbours came to his rescue and rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital.

The police arrested Arunkumar and recovered a knife from him. Yuvaraj is wanted in a case of possessing ganja.


