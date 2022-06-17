Man arrested for attacking history- sheeter
The Vyasarpadi police arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly attacking a history-sheeter in a drunken brawl.
The police said Arunkumar and Yuvaraj, 30, a history-sheeter, were involved in a drunken brawl. Arunkumar allegedly attacked Yuvaraj with a knife. On hearing his screams, neighbours came to his rescue and rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital.
The police arrested Arunkumar and recovered a knife from him. Yuvaraj is wanted in a case of possessing ganja.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.