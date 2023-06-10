ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for assaulting woman in Thoraipakkam 

June 10, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoraipakkam police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman.

The police said the complainant, a 35-year-old manager in a private firm, was befriended by the accused, M. Johnson, 35, on social media and he proposed to her. He lured her and collected cash and jewellery from her. She distanced from him as she was unhappy with his behaviour. When she insisted on returning her jewellery and cash, he assaulted and threatened her. On her complaint, the Thoraipakkam police arrested Johnson.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US