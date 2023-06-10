Man arrested for assaulting woman in Thoraipakkam 

June 10, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Thoraipakkam police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman.

The police said the complainant, a 35-year-old manager in a private firm, was befriended by the accused, M. Johnson, 35, on social media and he proposed to her. He lured her and collected cash and jewellery from her. She distanced from him as she was unhappy with his behaviour. When she insisted on returning her jewellery and cash, he assaulted and threatened her. On her complaint, the Thoraipakkam police arrested Johnson.