HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for assaulting woman in Thoraipakkam 

June 10, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoraipakkam police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman.

The police said the complainant, a 35-year-old manager in a private firm, was befriended by the accused, M. Johnson, 35, on social media and he proposed to her. He lured her and collected cash and jewellery from her. She distanced from him as she was unhappy with his behaviour. When she insisted on returning her jewellery and cash, he assaulted and threatened her. On her complaint, the Thoraipakkam police arrested Johnson.

Related Topics

Chennai / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.