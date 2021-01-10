Man arrested for attacking SSI after road accident

A 27-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly attacking a special sub-inspector (SSI) who was on patrolling duty.

The police said John Peter, 58, special sub-inspector attached to the Puzhal police station, was on patrol duty on Ambattur Road when a car hit a goods carrier.

Driver of the car Kalanidhi got down from his vehicle and snatched the key from Sirancheevi, driver of a goods carrier, demanding compensation for the damage caused to his vehicle.

Siranjeevi complained to the SSI about this and requested him to help him get back the keys of the goods carrier.

The SSI recovered the key and handed it over to him.

Dayanidhi, brother of the car driver, reached the spot and attacked Sirancheevi. The SSI intervened but he was also attacked by Dayanidhi.

Based on a complaint from the SSI, the police arrested K. Dayanidhi, 27, on charges of preventing a public servant from discharging his duties and for abusing him.

He was lodged in prison after being produced in a court, said the police.