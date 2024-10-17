GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for assaulting mother in Royapettah

Updated - October 17, 2024 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Salai police have arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his mother after she refused to give him money for liquor. The police identified the suspect as R. Venkatesh of Halls Garden in Royapettah. On Tuesday night, he demanded money from his mother to buy liquor. After she refused his request, he pushed her on a wall and created a ruckus. She was injured and admitted to a hospital. Based on her complaint, the police arrested Venkatesh and remanded him in judicial custody.

Published - October 17, 2024 09:25 pm IST

