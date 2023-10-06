Man arrested for assaulting elderly woman when she demanded house rent 

October 06, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madhavaram Police have arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly assaulting an elderly woman when she demanded house rent from him.

The police said the complainant is S. Kalamathi, 73, residing at Kasiammal Nagar, Ponniammanmedu, Madhavaram. R. Gopikrishna, 49, was a tenant in another house owned by her for the past six years. He had not paid rent for two years.

On September 25, when she demanded rent from Gopikrishna, he abused her and assaulted her. He pushed her down. On her complaint, the Madhavaram police registered a case under sections of IPC and Tamilnadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. Police arrested R. Gopikrishna and remanded him in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT