HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for assaulting elderly woman when she demanded house rent 

October 06, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madhavaram Police have arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly assaulting an elderly woman when she demanded house rent from him.

The police said the complainant is S. Kalamathi, 73, residing at Kasiammal Nagar, Ponniammanmedu, Madhavaram. R. Gopikrishna, 49, was a tenant in another house owned by her for the past six years. He had not paid rent for two years.

On September 25, when she demanded rent from Gopikrishna, he abused her and assaulted her. He pushed her down. On her complaint, the Madhavaram police registered a case under sections of IPC and Tamilnadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. Police arrested R. Gopikrishna and remanded him in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.