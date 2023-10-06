Man arrested for assaulting elderly woman when she demanded house rent 

October 06, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madhavaram Police have arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly assaulting an elderly woman when she demanded house rent from him.

The police said the complainant is S. Kalamathi, 73, residing at Kasiammal Nagar, Ponniammanmedu, Madhavaram. R. Gopikrishna, 49, was a tenant in another house owned by her for the past six years. He had not paid rent for two years.

On September 25, when she demanded rent from Gopikrishna, he abused her and assaulted her. He pushed her down. On her complaint, the Madhavaram police registered a case under sections of IPC and Tamilnadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. Police arrested R. Gopikrishna and remanded him in judicial custody.