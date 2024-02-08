Man arrested for abusing and threatening actor over salary dispute

February 08, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Anna Salai police arrested a man employed as a driver by a female actor for abusing and threatening her over a dispute in salary settlement.

The police said Sherin, of Woods Road, Royapettah, was threatened and abused by her driver S. Karthik, 34, at 4 a.m. on January 7 for not paying his salary. He also called her over phone and threatened her.

Based on a complaint filed by Sherin’s brother Gowri Janarthanan, a case was registered, and an investigation was carried out. Karthik, angered upon hearing about the complaint, went to Mr. Janarthanan’s house at Kuberan Nagar in Madipakkam, and threatened to kill him. He also damaged the complainant’s parked car. Another case was registered at the Madipakkam police station. The police arrested Karthik on the orders of a court in Mayiladuthurai on his surrender.