Man arrested cheating 23 job aspirants of ₹1 crore

February 13, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

He had collected the money as entry and visa processing fee payments on the pretext of sending them to Canada

The Hindu Bureau

The Job Racket Wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a 33-year-old man for cheating 23 people after receiving ₹1 crore from them on the pretext of arranging jobs in Canada.

The police identified the suspect as K. Sivaraj, of Gandhi Nagar Main road, Ekkattuthangal. A complaint lodged by N. Shanmugam, 47, a farmer from Ramanathapuram district, stated that he had wanted to find his son, an engineering graduate, a job abroad. In the process, he saw an advertisement for Rathina International Consultancy, Valasaravakkam, in a local daily in 2021 that claimed to be arranging jobs in Canada.

Mr. Shanmugam approached the consultancy’s agents, which included Sivaraj. They collected ₹14.25 lakh from him as entry and visa processing fee. They had also collected money amounting to ₹1 crore in total from 22 others using similar reasons. After receiving the money, they neither arranged the jobs nor returned the money.

