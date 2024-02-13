Man arrested cheating 23 job aspirants of ₹1 crore

February 13, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Job Racket Wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a 33-year-old man for cheating 23 people after receiving ₹1 crore from them on the pretext of arranging jobs in Canada.

The police identified the suspect as K. Sivaraj, of Gandhi Nagar Main road, Ekkattuthangal. A complaint lodged by N. Shanmugam, 47, a farmer from Ramanathapuram district, stated that he had wanted to find his son, an engineering graduate, a job abroad. In the process, he saw an advertisement for Rathina International Consultancy, Valasaravakkam, in a local daily in 2021 that claimed to be arranging jobs in Canada.

Mr. Shanmugam approached the consultancy’s agents, which included Sivaraj. They collected ₹14.25 lakh from him as entry and visa processing fee. They had also collected money amounting to ₹1 crore in total from 22 others using similar reasons. After receiving the money, they neither arranged the jobs nor returned the money.