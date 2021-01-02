Man held as wife suffers vision loss in assault

CHENNAI

02 January 2021 00:59 IST

Victim also alleged dowry harassment

All Women Police, Vadapalani, on Friday arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly threw a cellphone on his wife and caused vision loss to her in a domestic quarrel.

The police said Yogeshwaran, 29, and Chitra got married in 2016 after a courtship. In her complaint, Ms. Chitra alleged that her husband had been harassing her for dowry and often came home drunk. On December 25, he allegedly flung his mobile phone at her and she was injured in the eye. This resulted in loss of vision for her. The police have arrested Yogeshwaran.

