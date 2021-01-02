Chennai

Man held as wife suffers vision loss in assault

All Women Police, Vadapalani, on Friday arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly threw a cellphone on his wife and caused vision loss to her in a domestic quarrel.

The police said Yogeshwaran, 29, and Chitra got married in 2016 after a courtship. In her complaint, Ms. Chitra alleged that her husband had been harassing her for dowry and often came home drunk. On December 25, he allegedly flung his mobile phone at her and she was injured in the eye. This resulted in loss of vision for her. The police have arrested Yogeshwaran.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2021 1:01:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-arrested-as-wife-suffers-vision-loss-in-assault/article33476283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY