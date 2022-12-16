  1. EPaper
Man arrested, 45 stolen two-wheelers recovered from him  

December 16, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The stolen two-wheelers, numbering around 45, were seized from a man who was arrested in Ayapakkam on Thursday.

A special team of Avadi Police Commissionerate on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man who was lifting two-wheelers of a particular make.

The police said on Wednesday that Koneti Ravi of Thirumullaivoyal complained that his motorcycle which was parked near the railway station went missing and similar complaints were received from motorists alleging that their motorcycles were stolen from places near Thirumullaivoyal, Avadi and Annananur railway stations.

Following complaints, Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore asked police teams to trace the suspect and recover the vehicles. During routine checking of vehicles, the police intercepted a man in Ayapakkam on Thiruverkadu Main Road. He was found using a stolen vehicle. The accused had been identified as D. Ganapathy, 40, of Ranipet district. During investigation, he admitted to have lifted two-wheelers parked near railway station premises in Avadi, Annananur, Thirumullaivoyal, Guduvanchery and Maraimalai Nagar using duplicate keys.

The police recovered 45 vehicles worth around ₹35 lakh from him. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

