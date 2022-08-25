Man arrested, 41 bicycles recovered from him

The arrested man used to lift expensive bicycles from apartments in Ashok Nagar and surrounding areas in Chennai

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 25, 2022 22:03 IST

The Ashok Nagar police arrested a 53-year-old man who allegedly stole expensive bicycles from apartments in the surrounding areas.

Following a couple of complaints from the public who lost their bicycles, Ashok Nagar Inspector Subramanian and other police personnel conducted an investigation. On scrutiny of CCTV footage, they gathered clues on the identity of the accused and they intercepted him while he was roaming on Railway Border Road.

The accused was identified as Venkatesan alias Babu of Kadambathur in Tiruvallur district and 41 bicycles were recovered from him. He was remanded to judicial custody.

