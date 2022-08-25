Man arrested, 41 bicycles recovered from him
The arrested man used to lift expensive bicycles from apartments in Ashok Nagar and surrounding areas in Chennai
The Ashok Nagar police arrested a 53-year-old man who allegedly stole expensive bicycles from apartments in the surrounding areas.
Following a couple of complaints from the public who lost their bicycles, Ashok Nagar Inspector Subramanian and other police personnel conducted an investigation. On scrutiny of CCTV footage, they gathered clues on the identity of the accused and they intercepted him while he was roaming on Railway Border Road.
The accused was identified as Venkatesan alias Babu of Kadambathur in Tiruvallur district and 41 bicycles were recovered from him. He was remanded to judicial custody.
