Man addicted to online games ends life over debts

A 35-year-old man in Otteri reportedly ended his life after he incurred huge debts in playing online games in the Kodungaiyur police station limits.
The name of the victim was given as S. Thyagarajan, who was running a salon.
He and his wife did not have children even 10 years after being married.
The police said he was upset over this and started playing online games whenever he was free at the salon. Soon, he became addicted to online games. He borrowed ₹6 lakh from his friends and lost it all on online games.
To settle the debts, his family had to mortgage the house.
He again availed himself of loans from non-banking finance firms and lost all the money. Since he could not repay the loans during the lockdown, he was under pressure from recovery agents, who allegedly visited him at home and threatened him.
Dejected over this, he shifted to his parents’ house at Kodungaiyur and ended his life. They rushed him to the Government Medical College Hospital.
However, Thyagarajan died on Wednesday. The Kodungaiyur police registered a case.
(Those in need of counselling may contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).
