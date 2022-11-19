Man accused of murder in Chennai and absconding for 8 years, held

November 19, 2022 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai police arrested the man in his village in Odisha on Thursday; the case related to a murder committed in 2014

The Hindu Bureau

The Minjur police have arrested, after eight years, a man accused of murder, who has been absconding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two migrant workers Litankumar Dineshbhai Biswas, 42 of Surat, Gujarat and Babula Mohanty 50, of Gunasagar village, Odisha were staying at a rented house in Kamarajar Nagar, Athipet, which falls under the Minjur police station limists, and worked together at private ship building yard.  On October 14, 2014,  the duo had  quarelled and it resulted in the murder of Litankumar Dineshbhai Biswas by Babula Mohanty. Subsequently Babula Mohanty escaped from the city. 

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
  4. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  5. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested

In this connection, a case was registered at the Minjur Police Station and the case was unsolved for a period of eight years. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore had instructed police personnel to form a special team and arrest the accused. A special team headed by Siranjeevi, Minjur Police Inspector, gathered information and arrested Babula Mohanty on Thursday at his village in Odisha. He was brought to the city and produced before the judicial magistrate court in Ponneri and sent to judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

police / murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US