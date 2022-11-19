Man accused of murder in Chennai and absconding for 8 years, held

November 19, 2022 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Minjur police have arrested, after eight years, a man accused of murder, who has been absconding.

Two migrant workers Litankumar Dineshbhai Biswas, 42 of Surat, Gujarat and Babula Mohanty 50, of Gunasagar village, Odisha were staying at a rented house in Kamarajar Nagar, Athipet, which falls under the Minjur police station limists, and worked together at private ship building yard. On October 14, 2014, the duo had quarelled and it resulted in the murder of Litankumar Dineshbhai Biswas by Babula Mohanty. Subsequently Babula Mohanty escaped from the city.

In this connection, a case was registered at the Minjur Police Station and the case was unsolved for a period of eight years.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore had instructed police personnel to form a special team and arrest the accused. A special team headed by Siranjeevi, Minjur Police Inspector, gathered information and arrested Babula Mohanty on Thursday at his village in Odisha. He was brought to the city and produced before the judicial magistrate court in Ponneri and sent to judicial custody.

