Man abducted by gang of smugglers, rescued

He was supposed to deliver a gold bar

A 28-year-old man from Thanjavur district, who was abducted, kept in illegal confinement and beaten up by a gang involved in smuggling gold bars from foreign countries, was rescued by the police from the North Beach station.

The police have arrested the main accused Mohammed Imtiaz, a resident of Mannady, and are searching for the other accused, including Hakkeem.

A senior official said a case had been registered after Selva alias Chellappa, who was working in Dubai, did not reach home and was believed to have been abducted by a gang based in Mannady.

The police registered a case and found that a gang involved in smuggling gold from foreign countries was involved in the case.

Selva was given a gold bar by his friend in Dubai to be handed over to Hakkeem in February when he reached Chennai.

However, the gold bar was stolen by his friend Anishkumar, who escaped from the Ahmedabad airport.

The gang, which was waiting for Selva at the Chennai airport, abducted him after knowing that he had lost the gold bar.

After taking him to several places to find Anishkumar, the gang kept him in illegal confinement in a lodge and beat him up. Selva was rescued and admitted to a hospital after which the police launched a search for the gang.