Man, 73, held for raping 88-year-old woman

A 73-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on charges of raping an 88-year-old woman in Nerkundram in the All-Women Police Station limits of Thirumangalam.

The police said the victim was staying with her 43-year-old son. When she was alone in her house, the accused assaulted her on Wednesday night. After she raised an alarm, neighbours rescued her and thrashed the accused.

The accused was identified as M. Balasundaram, 73, a Sri Lankan, employed as a security guard. After investigation, he was handed over to an all-women police station in the city. Balasundaram was booked for offences including rape, outraging the modesty of a woman and causing hurt. The victim was treated at a hospital.