Man, 67, held for sexually assaulting a minor

All-Women Police, Ashok Nagar, on Saturday arrested a 67-year-old man for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.
According to the police, the offender has been identified as Murugan, a resident of M.G.R. Nagar.
Girl rescued
Murugan was an office assistant at a government office.
He lured the victim and took her to his house when other family members were not present and sexually assaulted the girl after gagging her, the police said.
The neighbours caught Murugan and rescued the girl. They then thrashed him and handed him over to the All-Women police station in Ashok Nagar.
The police said the offender was booked under Section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and other provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.
Murugan was remanded in judicial custody, the police added.
