Mambalam residents seek relocation of PDS outlets

While queueing up in front of these facilities, cardholders find themselves standing on the road and in the line of moving vehicles

Residents of neighbourhoods along Rangarajapuram Main Road in West Mambalam want the three PDS outlets functioning under the flyover shifted out. They point out that their safety is compromised as they wait on the busy main road. Built at a cost of around ₹3 lakh each, the three ration shops together cater to over 6,000 cardholders in a large cluster of neighbourhoods, which include Subramaniyapuram, Parangusapuram, Viswanathapuram, Ramakrishnapuram and Dharmapuram in West Mambalam since February 2019.

Residents seek the relocation of these facilities because Rangarajapuram Main Road is narrow and witnesses continual traffic movement. The other factor contributing to this demand is that the ‘Y’ shaped Rangarajapuram flyover — where one ramp connects Bazullah Road with Kodambakkam railway station through Rangarajapuram Main Road and the other ramp connects Bazullah Road with Subramania Nagar in Kodambakkam — also witnesses heavy traffic.

Motorists on the way to the Kodambakkam railway station from Bazullah Road have to proceed towards Subramaniya Nagar and then take a ‘U’ turn to reach the railway station. Further, for residents from a good number of localities, Rangarajapuram Main Road provides the option of reaching T. Nagar and Pondy Bazaar without having to take the congested Arcot Road and North Usman Road. In fact, the road connects two railway stations (of course, now closed due to lockdown restrictions) Nungambakkam and Kodambakkam with T. Nagar via Duraiswamy subway.

Ever since the PDS outlets came up under the flyover last year, cardholders could be found waiting on the narrow road hindering movement of vehicular traffic.

With relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the road is once again witnessing continual traffic movement, at least during rush hour.

“While queueing up in front of these PDS outlets, we are at high risk for accidents due to speeding vehicles, especially two-wheelers,” says S. Ramachandran, a resident of West Mambalam.

Senior citizens prefer to wait in the interior streets opposite the ration shops and when their turn comes, a staff member at the outlet calls them and hands over the groceries. Things get a lot more complicated when it rains. Residents believe a permanent building in West Mambalam would put an end to this problem.

An official at the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Society says, “Taking the safety issue into account, appropriate steps will be taken.”

The 962-metre-long Rangarajapuram flyover was constructed by the Chennai Corporation and the Southern Railway at a cost of Rs 23.76 crore in October 2012. The Southern Railway built the two bowstring bridges that connect the two ramps, which were built by the Chennai Corporation.