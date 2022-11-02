Mambalam police arrest seven for assaulting a shopkeeper

The Hindu Bureau November 02, 2022 18:39 IST

The main accused and his companion gave a torn currency note after purchasing footwear in the shop which the shopkeeper refused to accept

The main accused and his companion gave a torn currency note after purchasing footwear in the shop which the shopkeeper refused to accept

The Mambalam police on Wednesday arrested seven persons, including a woman, on charges of assaulting a person working in a footwear shop in T. Nagar. The police are looking for two more persons involved in the crime. All the seven were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. The police said the main accused, A. Nagaraj, along with his companion C. Sowmiya, visited a footwear shop on Usman Road. After making the purchase, the two gave a torn currency note. A. Sahul Hameed, a worker, refused to accept the currency. Angered, the two called up their friends and assaulted the worker and fled the shop. The victim was admitted in a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint filed by the victim, the Mambalam police took up investigation and identified nine persons involved in the assault. The police arrested the two main accused along with the five accused, who are all from Ashok Nagar, including Mukesh alias Base Mukesh, Ajithkumar, Ranjithkumar, Rajkumar and Prabhakaran. The police seized a knife and two two-wheelers from the arrested.



Our code of editorial values