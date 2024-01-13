Mambakkam-Medavakkam Main Road needs more than some patchwork

January 13, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

A junction at Mambakkam - Medavakkam Road presents an earthy analogue of lunar craters caused by impact. Management of these “craters” being marked by ad-hocism, the ensuing relief has always been short-lived.

This junction on Mambakkam-Medavakkam Main Road includes Babu Nagar Third Main Road and Annai Kasturba Gandhi Street. Increased volume of vehicles and their continual movement have turned this junction into something of a moonscape.

The half measures taken to fill the holes, fractures and depressions are just that: half measures that go only half the way towards addressing the issue.

Ever since vehicular traffic (including MTC buses) on Perumbakkam Main Road (headed towards Tambaram Velachery Main Road) had to follow a diversion to Mambakkam Medavakkam Main Road via Radha Nagar Fourth Main Road and then Sowmya Nagar First Street, this junction’s misery began.

The ceaseless thud of vehicles opens up this patch, and when that happens it is filled with what has always appeared to be cement-gravel. And this patch begins to unravel the moment it is bound up in this manner. When there is persistent downpour, the “protective cover” is noticeably blown off — and that is what happened on January 7 and 8.

This patch requires thoroughgoing relaying and no more patchworks — there has been quite a number of patchworks to illustrate the futility of repeating that strategy on this patch.

