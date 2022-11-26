Mamallapuram sculptures rank among the best due to their very humane quality, says art historian

November 26, 2022 11:10 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The varied architecture of the Pancha Rathas of Mamallapuram form the basis of temples in the Chola, Nayaka and Vijayanagar periods, said film-maker and art historian Benoy K. Behl while giving an online lecture on his documentary titled Enchanted Mamallapuram, which is part of the Spectacular India Series, produced by Doordarshan. The Delhi-based India Habitat Centre organised the talk and film screening on Saturday as part of its monthly series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Behl, who has over 58,000 photographs and hundreds of documentaries to his credit, said he ranked Mamallapuram’s sculpture among the best in the State due to their very humane quality. Citing the example of the bas-relief of River Ganga’s descent, he said even in such a large relief, the teeming world of nature had not been forgotten. He also gave the example of how a cow is seen licking its calf while a cowherd was milking it in the scene depicting Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan mountain.

“Can you imagine how 1,400 years ago, sailors who entered the town would have felt seeing the boulders transformed into beautiful sculptures!? What stories would they have had to tell when they went back home,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the documentary, Senior archaeologist T. Sathyamurthy said there were many archaeological sites in and around Mamallapuram which had yielded Roman potteries and coins.

Art historian George Michell said Mamallapuram was really the beginning of art and architecture in Tamil Nadu. One can see the transition from rock art to structural architecture here, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US