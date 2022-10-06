Malta keen on increasing cooperation with T.N. in the field of healthcare

Malta’s Minister for Active Ageing Jo Etienne Abela, second from right, meeting Health Minister Ma. Subramanian in Chennai on Thursday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu’s Health Department held discussions with a delegation from Malta to explore job opportunities for doctors, nurses and pharmacists in that country.

On Thursday, a delegation from Malta, led by Jo Etienne Abela, Minister for Active Ageing, met Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and held discussions on the possible areas of collaborations in the health sector between Tamil Nadu and Malta.

“There is a need for Indian doctors, nurses and pharmacists in Malta. There is an opportunity to train persons from India. An elaborate discussion was held between the two Ministers on the possibilities of increasing the job opportunities through a Memorandum of Understanding between the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University and the university in Malta,” P. Senthilkumar, Health Secretary, told reporters.

Mr. Abela pointed out that Malta was part of the European Union. His country already had thousands of Indian professionals working there. “We are very glad to increase cooperation in various areas such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices and area of care for the elderly and rehabilitation,” he said. Malta hopes to collaborate more for the benefit of the two populations.

Mr. Subramanian said there were discussions on collaborations for training doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals and medical tourism.

Deepak Jacob, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, directors T.S. Selvavinayagam (Public Health) and R. Narayana Babu (Medical Education) and Christine Schembri, Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Active Ageing, Malta, were present.