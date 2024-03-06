Malls, commercial establishments to be built and linked to Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II stations

March 06, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

A few years down the line, it will be a breeze to finish work or shopping and quickly hop into a Chennai Metro Rail station and take a ride home. With malls, office spaces or plazas, Chennai Metro Rail plans a host of developments in and around the stations in the upcoming phase II network. There will be dedicated skywalks or walkways connecting the stations with malls, commercial establishments or offices.

At first, Chennai Metro Rail has identified land parcels in and around some of the major interchange stations like Koyambedu, Alandur, Sholinganallur and Madhavaram Milk Colony where two corridors of the phase II network meet or when there is connectivity between the phase I and phase II networks.

While the phase I network is only 54 km long, Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II network is massive, touching 116 km with three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3), Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5).

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), in a bid to promote transit-oriented development and also substantially improve their revenue and ridership, they have identified lands in and around stations in the phase II project and will hire a consultant to provide recommendations on how to effectively use these land parcels.

“In all these stations, where there will be developments like malls or commercial establishments or office spaces, we are going to build skywalks or walkways and connect them to the stations. We want to make travel as seamless as possible and develop spaces around stations effectively. We have floated multiple bids now to hire consultants. They will provide us recommendations on how to execute these projects,” an official said.

Koyambedu

Koyambedu is a major hub where station in phase I network, station in corridor 5 of phase II network and future proposed line from Koyambedu to Avadi meet. Here, CMRL has planned the largest development as of now, since, there are as much as 31 acres of land in and around the Koyambedu Metro Rail station. In the case of Koyambedu, the consultant will prepare a detailed feasibility report and a master plan studying the existing and proposed developments in the area, take commuters’ perspective, the traffic flow, look at best practices in India and the world and recommend a suitable project.

Alandur

In Alandur station, both corridors of phase I network (blue line and green line) meet and adjacent to it, another station in the corridor 5 of the phase II project, will be built. CMRL will engage a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for constructing a multi-storeyed building adjacent to both these stations. The total area of the tower, which would come up, is 6,665 sq. m. and it will be linked by a skywalk to the stations.

Seven stations in Corridor 3 of phase II network

Similarly for seven stations, including Madhavaram Milk Colony, Nehru Nagar, Perungudi, Mettukuppam, Karapakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur, there will be a consultant doing the DPR to utilise the land parcels around the stations and link it to the facilities.