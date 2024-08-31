Malaysia Film Festival held at Avichi college in city

The Malaysia Film Festival was held at Avichi College of Arts and Science in Chennai on Friday. It was organised by the Consulate General of Malaysia in Chennai and Tourism Malaysia Chennai, in association with the college, a release said.

The event brought together distinguished guests, filmmakers, and industry leaders in an effort to strengthen the cultural and tourism ties between Malaysia and South India. K. Saravana Kumar, Consul General of Malaysia for South India, highlighted the festival’s role in showcasing Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage.

“Through the lens of cinema, we invite our friends from South India to explore Malaysia’s diverse landscapes, vibrant cities, and the unique blend of cultures that make our country a truly unique destination,” said Mr. Saravana Kumar. Razaidi Abd Rahim, Director of Tourism Malaysia Chennai (South India and Sri Lanka), said 573,479 arrivals from India to Malaysia were registered from January to June 2024 — an 89.3% increase compared to the same period last year.