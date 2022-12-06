Malaysia Airlines flight diverted to Chennai after onboard emergency

December 06, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Malaysia Airlines Airbus A350-900 flight with 234 passengers was diverted to Chennai in the early hours of Tuesday after an emergency onboard. Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for the airline said one of the cabin crew experienced a medical emergency a few hours after take-off, following which the flight crew decided to divert. The flight, MH2 on the Kuala Lumpur-London sector (10,612 km), was approaching the Chennai airspace at the time. The jet, which landed at Meenambakkam at 1:42 a.m., left at 3:40 a.m. and touched down at London Heathrow at 9.03 UTC (2.33 p.m. IST).