  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

Malaysia Airlines flight diverted to Chennai after onboard emergency

December 06, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Murali N. Krishnaswamy

A Malaysia Airlines Airbus A350-900 flight with 234 passengers was diverted to Chennai in the early hours of Tuesday after an emergency onboard. Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for the airline said one of the cabin crew experienced a medical emergency a few hours after take-off, following which the flight crew decided to divert. The flight, MH2 on the Kuala Lumpur-London sector (10,612 km), was approaching the Chennai airspace at the time. The jet, which landed at Meenambakkam at 1:42 a.m., left at 3:40 a.m. and touched down at London Heathrow at 9.03 UTC (2.33 p.m. IST).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.