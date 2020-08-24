Malayalam web portal for the marginalised launched

The portal ‘Neelam Panpaatu Maiyam’ seeks to present the work of the marginalised in Malayalam.

Filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, who is known for making films with a sharp focus on politics from an Ambedkarite perspective, launched a Malayalam portal named ‘Neelamroots.com’ on Sunday.

Mr. Ranjith posted on social media that the portal was an offering from ‘Neelam Panpaatu Maiyam’ (Neelam Cultural Centre), an anti-caste organisation that works to promote a counter-narrative in culture and politics from the perspective of the marginalised.

Speaking about the website, Syam Lal, a team member, said the portal seeks to present the work of the marginalised in Malayalam.

“It is a platform for a lot of marginalised writers, artistes, academics and researchers to present their point of view. The political and cultural views of marginalised people who do not have space in the mainstream will be hosted in the website,” he said.

Mr. Syam Lal said while many of them currently use social media, the website will create an audience for them. “It won't be a regular news website, but it will present criticism of issues that affect the marginalised - for example, National Educational policy. We are just starting and we will soon expand it,” he said.