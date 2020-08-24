Malayalam web portal for the marginalised launched

Filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, who is known for making films with a sharp focus on politics from an Ambedkarite perspective, launched a Malayalam portal named ‘Neelamroots.com’ on Sunday.
Mr. Ranjith posted on social media that the portal was an offering from ‘Neelam Panpaatu Maiyam’ (Neelam Cultural Centre), an anti-caste organisation that works to promote a counter-narrative in culture and politics from the perspective of the marginalised.
Speaking about the website, Syam Lal, a team member, said the portal seeks to present the work of the marginalised in Malayalam.
“It is a platform for a lot of marginalised writers, artistes, academics and researchers to present their point of view. The political and cultural views of marginalised people who do not have space in the mainstream will be hosted in the website,” he said.
Mr. Syam Lal said while many of them currently use social media, the website will create an audience for them. “It won't be a regular news website, but it will present criticism of issues that affect the marginalised - for example, National Educational policy. We are just starting and we will soon expand it,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath