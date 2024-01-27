ADVERTISEMENT

Makkaludan Mudhalvar camp at Velachery gets mixed response

January 27, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Chennai

Residents submit over 380 petitions at the camp. Magalir Urimai Thittam and Cyclone Michang relief fund were the most prominent

The Hindu Bureau

The Makkaludan Mudhalvar camp organised recently at ward 176 in Velachery received a mixed response from the public.

Mentioning that officials attended to each petitioner patiently, a resident of AGS Colony said Magalir Urimai Thittam and Cyclone Michang relief fund were the most prominent topics at the camp.

“Many petitions with complaints regarding sewage and Velachery lake were not addressed since there weren’t any officials from the Metrowater or Water Resources Department present. Not everyone will be aware of the roles of each government department, and come here to put forth suggestions and grievances related to multiple areas. Better coordination between the departments will be helpful,” the resident said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 380 petitions were submitted at the camp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US