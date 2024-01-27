Makkaludan Mudhalvar camp at Velachery gets mixed response

January 27, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Chennai

The Makkaludan Mudhalvar camp organised recently at ward 176 in Velachery received a mixed response from the public.

Mentioning that officials attended to each petitioner patiently, a resident of AGS Colony said Magalir Urimai Thittam and Cyclone Michang relief fund were the most prominent topics at the camp.

“Many petitions with complaints regarding sewage and Velachery lake were not addressed since there weren’t any officials from the Metrowater or Water Resources Department present. Not everyone will be aware of the roles of each government department, and come here to put forth suggestions and grievances related to multiple areas. Better coordination between the departments will be helpful,” the resident said.

Over 380 petitions were submitted at the camp.