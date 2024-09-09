Making the new bus route roads in Mylapore and Mandaveli safer for motorists, pedestrians

In Mylapore and Mandaveli, a circuit of roads are experiencing the same predicament Gulliver faced in Lilliput. One fine day, these roads woke up to find themselves “giants”, bus route road status having been thrust upon them. In addition to buses, they would play host to a whole load of other diverted vehicular traffic on account of Metro Rail work. Neither these roads, nor the residents living there were equipped and supported the way they should have been to face the challenges that go with this “prestigious” new status.

Not long ago, a group of resident-volunteers from various parts of the region actively engaged with civic issues in their neck of the woods and its surroundings took a hard look at these roads. They were putting anxious heads together to puzzle out solutions to problems arising out of these roads’ new-found status.

KL Balasubramanian, a key member of RK Nagarra (a residents association constituting areas in RK Nagar and surroundings), is integral to this think tank.

Here are some of the thoughts (possible solutions) that emerged from that informal but focussed powwow, as shared with The Hindu Downtown by Balasubramanian.

One, the resident-volunteers are of the view that given the lack of width on these roads, the regular buses being plied there could be replaced with small buses. As these roads are going to be bus route roads only temporarily, such an emergency measure would not be out of place, according to the think-tank.

“In fact, the roads that have been turned into bus route roads are on routes where there is hardly any rush for most part of the day,” he says.

Two, this is an obvious solution. These roads ought to be properly bitumen-topped from time to time. Balasubramanian cites the example of Thiruvengadam Street that wears concrete bandages, much like the batsmen that were at the receiving end of Harold Larwood’s unkind spell in the infamous bodyline Ashes series.

“Concrete patches make these roads slippery for motorcyclists during rains. Apparently, CMRL is helping out GCC with this quick concrete fixes,” says Balasubramanian.

Three, roads with these new status that have schools should be recipients of well-planned safety props. Says Balasubramanian: “Srinivasa Avenue has two schools, but the buses zip through the stretch. Besides schoolchildren, seniors are at risk for accidents. They are scared of crossing the road.”

The think tank wants all the line agencies in the picture — CMRL, GCC, GCTP and MTC — to put their heads together and thrash out workable solutions.

