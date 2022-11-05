Chennai

Makers of Ponniyin Selvan 1 donate ₹1 crore to Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust  

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan- 1, Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, have donated ₹1 crore to the Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust. 

On Friday, filmmaker Mani Ratnam and producer Subaskaran from Lyca Productions met with Kalki Rajendran, son of Ponniyin Selvan author Kalki Krishnamurthy and handed over the donation to him. 

The trust has been helping students from underprivileged background with their education by giving them scholarships for many years now. The trust recognises and  honours Carnatic singers annually. “The donation will be used to help more students with their education,” said a press release from Mr. Rajendran and the trust’s office-bearers. 

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s famous work  Ponniyin Selvan, the film was released on September 30 and a sequel is scheduled to be released in 2023.


