Make-up assistant held for burgling advocate’s house in Virugambakkam 

January 11, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Virugambakkam police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man, who was a part-time make-up assistant, on charges of breaking into the house of an advocate.

The complainant Murugan, 41, residing in an apartment on Muthukumarappan street, Virugambakkam, told the police that on Friday, his wife had returned home after picking up their daughter from school. She found the door broken open and noticed a man inside. As she called for help, the man fled the spot. She later found one-and-a-half sovereign of gold chain and ₹10,000 cash missing.

After analysing CCTV camera footage at the scene of occurrence and clues on the burglar’s identity, Virugambakkam crime inspector Sumathi traced and arrested the accused, identified as Anand alias Anandakumar, a native of Nagapattinam.