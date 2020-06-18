Make public testing details: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin has asked the Tamil Nadu government to place in the public domain details of the number of COVID-19 testing centres in the State, the number of tests that can be carried out per day and contact tracing district-wise.

Mr. Stalin said only then would people get to know about the government’s strategy to contain the spread of the virus. “My heart shudders to think of how many more lives are going to be lost due to this government’s lethargic actions that is not giving any importance to increasing testing,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

The DMK president questioned the AIADMK government as to why only a few thousand test kits were given to all the districts other than Chennai. “It is because of this that there is a situation where only a few hundred tests can be conducted per day in some districts. Even these test kits are being used only on people who are arriving at airports, railway stations and bus stations,” Mr. Stalin said.

He asked why the Tamil Nadu government has not procured a few lakh additional test kits to be sent to the districts till now. “Why isn’t the government ramping up testing across the State?,” he asked. Mr. Stalin reminded the government that it is its duty to protect the people and it should act fast.