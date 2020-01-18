‘Make Fifth Street in Padmanabha Nagar one-way’

Residents of Padmanabha Nagar in Adyar have requested the Greater Chennai Traffic Police to make the stretch Fifth Street one-way lane for vehicular traffic.

The stretch witnesses continuous flow of vehicular traffic through the day, said H. Vembu, secretary, Shri Padmanabha Nagar Residents’ Association, said. It is a common sight to see motorists indulging in rash driving and jumping lanes much to the dismay of their counterparts coming in the opposite direction and pedestrians.

Motorists from Thiruvanmiyur and other areas negotiate through the stretch to go to R. A. Puram, Mylapore and other areas.

The stretch facilitates quick connectivity to Sardar Patel Road and Durgabhai Deshmukh Road. There are more than five signals on Lattice Bridge Road, starting near Jayanthi Theatre. To avoid taking the intersections on Lattice Bridge Road, motorists drive and ride through the stretch, say residents.

There is no space for pedestrians to walk. The walkers space on the stretch is being used to park vehicles. Minor collisions occurs on this stretch due to over-speeding and wrong-side driving, they say. Steps should be taken at the earliest to make the stretch an one-way and deploy traffic police personnel during rush hours, residents added.