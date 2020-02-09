Chennai

‘Make communities more sustainable’

Minister gives award to actor Vivek at Rotary conference

Minister of Tamil Language, Culture and Archaeology K. Pandiarajan said efforts were required to make communities more sustainable, and organisations such as Rotary must work along with governments to address issues. He was inaugurating Rotary District Conference 2020 “Nakshatras”.

On Saturday, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo handed over ‘For the sake of honour’ award and a number others for corporate social responsibility activities.

Actor Vivekh was awarded ‘Pasumai Nayagan Virudhu’ for planting 3.2 lakh trees in schools and colleges so far.

The actor had appealed to Rotary District 3232, organising the conference, to undertake a mission to plant 3,232 saplings in schools across Chennai before October 15.

To this, Rotary agreed to bear the cost of planting 3,232 saplings in schools in the city, the release said.

Conference chairman Mahaveer Bothra and Rotary district governor G. Chandramohan were present.

