Majority of children asymptomatic, say doctors

Like adults, a majority of children who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu are asymptomatic. The paediatric age group accounts for nearly six % of the total 2,162 COVID-19 positive cases in the State. As of April 29, 129 children - 71 boys and 58 girls in the age group of 0 to 12 years have tested positive in the State. One of the youngest, a five-day-old baby, whose mother had tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to a government hospital in the city.

S. Srinivasan, State nodal officer, Child Health, said for a majority of the children, their parents had tested positive for COVID-19. “Almost all children are asymptomatic. There was one child who had pneumonia, but recovered with treatment. Once they test positive, they are admitted to hospitals and discharged after 14 days, once their results return negative for the infection. We have no sick children as of now,” he said.

The lungs of the children are not affected as in adults, said doctors.

At the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children, Egmore, children who had no travel/contact history, but presented with unexplained fever, asthma, sudden breathlessness, X-ray findings and pneumonia were tested for COVID-19 in the last three weeks. “We screened 60 children and all of them tested negative for COVID-19,” said Rema Chandramohan, director of ICH. She said that this was the situation throughout the world. “Children are asymptomatic and are doing well. They have not reported any problems warranting respiratory support,” she added.

Dr. Srinivasan added that during the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak in 2002 and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak in 2012, the paediatric population across the world accounted for 6.9% and less than 3%, respectively.

Hospitals are able to manage children admitted to isolation wards as one of their parents are with them. “They are coping well. A few of them have mild symptoms of cough or lower respiratory tract infection. Just like they stay home during the lockdown, they stay inside a room at the hospital. Some of them do try to come out of the room, but being a hospital set-up, they do fear doctors and stay inside the isolation rooms,” a senior doctor said.

Another doctor in a government hospital that has about 10 children in its isolation ward said they kept playing in the ward. “A majority of them recover well as they do not have chronic health conditions,” he said.