Major traffic diversion around RK Mutt Road

The Metro Rail work-related traffic diversion around the point where RK Mutt Road is in a handclasp with Durgabai Deskmukh Road and brushes flippantly against Greenways Road, approaches the breathless excitement of a carnival in rustic settings.

Announcement about the new route is played on a loop, blared out from an audio system loud enough to be heard above the ceaseless hum of automobile engines. The voice pipes up again — from a similar system — at every new junction the traffic diversion wades into.

So, at the junction of Greenways Road and Kamaraj Street (RA Puram), the announcements are again barked out. While the spirit behind it is indeed appreciable, the efforts may come across as an overkill for anyone hitting this section day after day. For, the written word also vies with the spoken word in drawing motorists’ attention and guiding them into the alternative route.

E4 Abhiramapuram Traffic Police and Chennai Metro Rail Limited (with their workers neatly togged up in reflector clothing and wagging a flag) orchestrate the elaborate two-pronged “awareness exercise”. The diversion is only a week old, and one could expect the voice component to taper off soon.

Now, what is the diversion all about anyway?

On account of Metro Rail work on a section of RK Mutt Road, the narrow and short one-way section that languidly rubs its back against the RA Puram playground, traffic from Durgabai Deskmukh Road is diverted in toto through Greenways Road where it covers only a flyspeck of a distance before needling into the narrow Kamaraj Salai, RA Puram, made one-way for this purpose up to the point where it sidles into Srinivasa Avenue, also a one-way now.

At the end of Srinivasa Avenue, the traffic flows into RK Mutt Road, taking a right turn if the destination is Santhome or Marina Beach or a left turn if it is Mylapore and Mandaveli.

Never mind that at the end of Srinivasa Avenue, where it meets RK Mutt Road, a signboard installed by E4 Abhiramapuram Traffic Police forbids a right turn.

The signboard is obviously as redundant as commercial telegraphy now. For how long would it be striking that odd note. According to traffic police familiar with this arrangement, it would last three months at a minimum, with a clear hint being dropped that it would likely extend well beyond that.

Metro Rail boards consistently blare out a message on roads they are parked on: “Inconvenience today for a better tomorrow.”

For motorists taking the diversion, the inconvenience would be a slight uptick in fuel bills. For residents of Srinivasa Avenue, it should be a spike in air and noise pollution levels. Probably, also a battered section of their road getting more battered. A stretch of Srinivasa Avenue immediately after the intersection it forms with Kamaraj Salai already bear the “footprints” of heavy vehicles, likely those engaged in construction work. With more vehicles stomping through this avenue in the weeks to come, it would be interesting to study its looks by the time the diversion is revoked.

As mentioned earlier, a section of Kamaraj Salai has been made one-way. Before the diversion, the white line on both sides of the street marked for motorcyclists to stay off the carriageway would be disdainfully ignored. Now, with an increased presence of traffic police personnel around this street, one could sense an effort to stay within the lines and on the right side of law.