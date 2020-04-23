Major stretches of Chennai’s Anna Salai closed on Thursday

A major stretch of the arterial Anna Salai in Chennai was closed for traffic on Thursday morning. The decision to seal key junctions on Anna Salai by placing barricades, including at Little Mount Junction, Nandanam Signal, Anna Flyover and Spencer Plaza was taken after the number of vehicles entering the road was seen to have increased in the last two days.

Police said many motorists were found violating the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. At a few places, however police allowed those working in essential sectors and holding valid passes alone, to proceed.

“Many people have been riding vehicles on Anna Salai violating prohibitory orders. We have booked and seized over 1,000 vehicles in a single day. Even the number of people holding ‘movement passes’ were on the higher side,” a police officer said.

Ambulances and essential service vehicles are allowed, an officer said.