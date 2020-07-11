Major reshuffle of police officers

CHENNAI

11 July 2020 00:03 IST

11 new personnel have been posted as Deputy Commissioners in Chennai

The State government on Friday effected a major reshuffle of IPS officers, many in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP). Also, as many as 11 new officers have been posted as Deputy Commissioners (DC) in Chennai city.

V. Vikraman, Superintendent of Police, Office Automation & Computerisation, was transferred and posted as DC, Adyar, replacing P. Pakalavan, who was posted as SP, Karur.

N.S. Nisha, DC, Law and Order, Tiruchi city, was shifted and posted as DC Ambattur in place of I. Eswaran, posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Establishment.

K. Balakrishnan, AIG, Establishment, has been posted as DC, Madhavaram, and Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni was shifted from DC, Madhavaram, and posted as SP, Dindigul.

T. Nagar DC T. Ashok Kumar was posted to Security Wing of Chennai City Police and D.N. Hari Kiran Prasad, promoted as SP, has been posted in his place.

E. Karthik, DC, Law and Order, Madurai city, was shifted and posted as DC, Flower Bazaar district, Chennai city.

G. Jawahar, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nagercoil, on promotion was posted as DC, Anna Nagar, Chennai city.

K. Adhiveerapandiyan was shifted from the post of AIG, Welfare, and posted as DC, Kilpauk, and M. Manohar has been posted as AIG, Welfare.

G. Shashank Sai, SP-I, Cyber Crime Division, Chennai was posted as DC, Mylapore, while incumbent Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay was posted as SP, Thanjavur.

The posts of K. Feroze Khan Abdullah, DC, Traffic (East), Chennai City Police, and S.R. Senthil Kumar, DC, Administration, have been swapped.

Deepa Sathyan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anti-Vice-Squad, on promotion as SP, was posted as DC, Central Crime Branch-II, Chennai City Police.

N. Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police on promotion has been posted as DC, Traffic (South), Chennai

D. Shanmuga Priya, who was serving as SP-II, Cyber Crime, was posted as SP Kancheepuram. Ziaul Haque, SP, Tiruchi district, has been posted as SP, Kallakurichi district, and T. Jeyachandran, SP of Kallakurichi, was shifted to Tiruchi district.

P. Thangadurai, DC, Law and Order, Salem city, was posted as SP, Erode district.

Sakthi Ganesan was transferred to Namakkal district. Ara Arularasu has been posted as SP, Coimbatore.

Sujit Kumar, SP, Coimbatore, has been posted to Madurai district. N. Manivannan was transferred to Tirunelveli from Madurai district.

Om Prakash Meena, SP, Tirunelveli district, was posted as SP-II, Cyber Crime, Chennai. M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi, SP, Tiruvannamalai district, has been posted as AIG, Administration, and S. Aravind, SP, Special Division, has been posted as SP, Tiruvannamalai. N. Shreenatha, Kanyakumari SP was moved to SP-Crime CID-II and V. Badri Narayanan, DC, Law and Order, Tiruppur, was moved to Kanniyakumari district.

L. Balaji Saravanan, DC, L&O, Coimbatore city, was moved to Pudukottai district as SP.

Dongare Pravin Umesh, Governor’s Aide-de-camp, an ASP-level officer, was promoted as SP.

S. Arumugasamy, Additional Superintendent of Police, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Vandalur, was promoted as SP and posted in the same place in the existing vacancy.

S.S. Mageshwaran, SP, Thanjavur district, was posted in the newly created post as Superintendent of Police, Marine Enforcement Wing.