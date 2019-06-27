A week ahead of a new police chief assuming charge in the State, the government effected a major reshuffle of IPS officers on Wednesday.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Chennai (North) Prem Anand Sinha has been promoted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai (South).

Internal Security IG C. Easwaramoorthy has been posted as Additional Commissioner, Central Crime Branch, Chennai police, in the upgraded post.

The present Joint Commissioner (JC), Traffic (South), R. Sudhakar, is posted as JC, Law and Order, Chennai (East) from where M.V. Jaya Gowri has been shifted and posted as JC, Traffic (North).

Director-General of Police (DGP) Karan Singha, who took charge as head of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) last week, has been posted as DGP, Training, replacing R.C. Kudawala, who will retire on June 30. IG, Modernisation, Vinit Dev Wankhede, has been promoted and posted as Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), SCRB.

Inspector-General of Police (IG)/ Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai (South) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, has been promoted and posted as ADGP, Operations, replacing Ashish Bhengra, who retires this month-end.

Newly-created post

IG, Administration, G. Venkataraman, on promotion, has been posted as ADGP of Cyber Crime Wing, in the newly-created post.

DIG, Salem Range T. Senthilkumar, is promoted as IG and posted as Commissioner of Police, Salem City, replacing K. Shankar. Mr. Shankar has been posted as IG CB-CID, Chennai, in the place of C. Sridhar who has been posted as IG, Modernistation.

DIG, Tirunelveli Range Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar, has been posted as JC, Law and Order, Chennai (North), and DIG, Administration K. Ejilearassane posted as JC, Traffic (South).

DIG, Vellore V. Vanitha, on promotion is posted as IG Railways, Chennai. JC, Traffic (North) Najmul Hoda, is promoted as IG/Chief Vigilance Officer, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Limited, Pugalur. Likewise, DIG/ Joint Commissioner, CCB, Chennai, T.S. Anbu gets promoted as IG, Administration. DIG Mahendra Kumar Rathod is promoted and posted as IG in the Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Oonamchery.

DIG, Railways, V. Balakrishnan, has been transferred and posted as DIG, Tiruchi range.

The present incumbent R. Lalitha Lakshmi has been shifted to the Social Justice and Human Rights Wing, Chennai. The Ramanathapuram range, DIG N. Kamini, has been transferred to the Vellore range.

SP Crime Branch CID-II Praveen Kumar Abinapu is promoted and posted as DIG, Tirunelveli range. Civil Supplies CID SP Rupesh Kumar Meena, on promotion is posted as DIG, Ramanathapuram. NIB CID SP Z.Annie Vijaya is promoted and posted as DIG, Madurai range in place of Pradip Kumar, who has been posted in the Salem range. State Human Rights Commission SP M. Sathiya Priya is posted as DIG, Training, Police Training College, Chennai.

N. Kannan, DIG/ Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi, on repatriation from Central deputation, is posted as DIG, Intelligence (Internal Security) Chennai.