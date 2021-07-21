Major reservoirs spruced up

Poondi, Chembarambakkam and Red Hills ready for monsoon

The city’s three major reservoirs are getting a facelift, ahead of the northeast monsoon as the Water Resources Department (WRD) has taken up monsoon preparedness work.

Vegetation is being cleared near the main bund of the reservoirs in Red Hills, Chembarambakkam and Poondi. Maintenance work has been taken up on the shutters of the reservoirs.

The shutters at Chembarambakkam reservoir sport a new look after getting a fresh coat of paint.

Similarly, messages on environment conservation and paintings of the lake’s flora and fauna adorn the walls of the Red Hills reservoir. Several schoolchildren and volunteers of SWOTT (Social Work Team Trust) recently painted the messages, the officials said.

Storage comfortable

At present, the major reservoirs had a combined storage of nearly 65% of their capacity of 11,757 million cubic feet (mcft). The rainfall in the last few days had improved the storage by about 70-80 mcft. The facilities at Cholavaram and Thervoy Kandigai-Kannankottai would be used as buffer sources, the officials said.

The officials said Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh flowing into the State’s border was mainly diverted to the Poondi reservoir to boost storage as the position was comfortable in the two other lakes, from where drinking water was supplied to the city. While the Red Hills lake had a storage of nearly 82% of its capacity, the Chembarambakkam lake had 72% of its storage capacity.

Since July 1, Chennai had received 972 mcft of Krishna water. This led to a steady increase in storage. On average, about 722 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of Krishna water flows into the State’s border at the Kandaleru Poondi canal.

The city’s major lakes largely contribute to the daily water supply. With the present storage, Chennai’s drinking water water supply can be sustained for six months. At present, nearly 853.39 million litres a day is being provided to the city and added areas, the officials added.