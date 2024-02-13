GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Ministers will address issues in Kilambakkam bus terminus: CM Stalin

The CM was speaking at the Legislative Assembly, in response to questions raised by AIADMK leaders about passengers facing problems with the new bus terminus; he also offered a tour of the terminus to all members of the House

February 13, 2024 02:14 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of private buses parked at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam

A view of private buses parked at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, told the Legislative Assembly that the Kalaingar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam near Chennai was opened recently after resolving many major problems, not just small hitches.

ALSO READ
South-bound private buses in Chennai can pick up and drop passengers from in and around Koyambedu CMBT: Madras High Court

Responding to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the Chief Minister, who intervened during the question hour, said Ministers P.K. Sekarbabu (CMDA) and S.S. Sivasankar (Transport) were ready to take the members of the House to the bus terminal to see for themselves, the facilities that have been set up for passengers. “They are ready to address [any] issues,” Mr Stalin said.

The issue was raised by AIADMK member Sellur K. Raju, who complained that passengers from southern T.N. districts were facing a lot of difficulties after the mofussil bus terminus was moved from Koyambedu (CMBT)` to Kilambakkam.

Transport Minister Mr. Sivasankar reminded Mr Raju that the plan to build a terminus at Kilambakkam was announced by the AIADMK government but only 30 per cent of the work had been completed by the time the former regime left office. “There will be small hitches when a new project is launched. There were also (similar) complaints when the bus terminus was moved from Parrys Corner to Koyambedu. Subsequently, operations became smooth,” the Minister said.

ALSO READ
No shortage of bus services from Kilambakkam terminus: Transport Minister

Mr. Sivasankar also explained that 80 per cent of buses were being operated from Kilambakkam while 20 per cent of buses were being operated from Madhavaram for the benefit of passengers from North Chennai.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, also holds the portfolio of CMDA, said though the project was conceived in 2013, tenders were called for in 2018 and work started only in 2019. “Mr. Palaniswami said the facilities at Kilambakkam are not adequate. I would like to point out that the Koyambedu bus terminus covers just 33 acres, but the Kilambakkam terminus has been created on 86 acres of land and the government has spent an additional ₹100 crore to create facilities,” he said. The government was also planning to link the terminus with the Metro Rail project, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said he only wanted the government to resolve the small hitches faced by the passengers. “Since it was opened in a hurry, passengers are launching protests,” he said, adding that there was a delay in completing the work during his regime because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / public transport / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.